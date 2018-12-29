Scottish League One: Arbroath increase lead despite draw

Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien (right) equalised after Martin Rennie (left) put Montrose in front

Arbroath increased their advantage at the top of Scottish League One despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Montrose.

The hosts, who started the day with a 10-point lead over Raith Rovers, finished it 11 points clear as Rovers were beaten 2-1 by East Fife.

Forfar Athletic are up to fourth after a 2-0 win over Brechin City.

Airdrieonians remain a point behind after moving into fifth with a 3-0 win over Stranraer and Dumbarton scored late to draw 2-2 with Stenhousemuir.

After a goalless first half at Links Park, Arbroath appeared to have gained the upper hand in their Angus derby when Montrose had Paul Watson sent off eight minutes after the restart.

But Martin Rennie gave the 10 men the lead 15 minutes from time, only for Thomas O'Brien to equalise for Arbroath two minutes later.

Although the Red Lichties could not find a winner, and went two games without a win after losing their unbeaten record last weekend, events in Kirkcaldy meant they increased their lead at the top as East Fife won in Kirkcaldy.

Rory Currie made the difference at Stark's Park, opening the scoring after 12 minutes and doubling the lead a minute before half-time.

Lewis Vaughan pulled a goal back for Rovers with six minutes remaining, but they could not draw level.

Elsewhere, two first-half goals from Leighton McIntosh and one from Daryl Duffy ensured Airdrieonians inflicted a first defeat in five on Stranraer, who stay seventh.

At Station Park, Forfar condemned Brechin to a fifth successive defeat. John Baird opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the Angus derby and Dale Hilson's second-half penalty made the points safe.

Bottom side Stenhousemuir moved level on points with Brechin but were denied victory by Ross Forbes' stoppage-time goal for Dumbarton, who are three points off the foot of the table.

Conor McBrearty was sent off for the hosts after receiving a second yellow card at Ochilview shortly before Forbes' equaliser - his second leveller of the game after Harrison Paton put Stenny in front.

Mark McGuigan's strike in the 54th minute looked set to move them off the bottom, but they were ultimately denied by Forbes last-gasp free-kick.