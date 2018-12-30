Robbie Neilson: Dundee United head coach says they must recruit in January to go up

Dundee United threw away the lead to go down 2-1 at Alloa

Dundee United are "not good enough" to get out of the Championship unless signings are made in January, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

The Tannadice side are third, seven points adrift of leaders Ross County after Saturday's 2-1 loss to Alloa.

Neilson, 38, slammed his players' performance, adding they will try to have signings in place for the visit of Partick Thistle next week.

"There's going to be changes - that's it," Neilson told BBC Scotland.

"It's Dundee United and we're in the Championship - we need to get out this league. The evidence on this performance and previous performances is it's not good enough."

Neilson replaced Csaba Laszlo as head coach in October with the club fourth in the Championship, eight points behind then leaders Ayr United.

And despite a positive start- winning five wins of his first six matches- the defeat to Alloa, despite initially leading, means United have won just once in their last five games.

"I came in and you get the manager bounce, and you get some results but ultimately we've resorted back to what we are, and that's why we need to make changes," the former Hearts head coach said.

"I've known it for a long time, I've dressed it up as much as I can to keep things ticking over. I'll stick with the ones I think are good enough that can get us pushing forward and the other ones will need to go."