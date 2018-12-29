Scottish League Two: Peterhead narrow gap after Edinburgh draw at Berwick

Jack Leitch scored twice for Peterhead

Peterhead narrowed the gap at the top of Scottish League Two after Edinburgh City squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Berwick Rangers.

The Blue Toon are now three points behind with a game in hand after their 3-0 win away to 10-man Elgin City.

Clyde remain a further five points behind after beating Queen's Park 2-0.

Annan Athletic overtake Elgin in fourth despite drawing 1-1 away to bottom side Albion Rovers, while Stirling Albion beat 10-man Cowdenbeath 2-1.

Conrad Balatoni opened the scoring for Edinburgh at Shielfield Park in the 31st minute and Blair Henderson doubled the advantage nine minutes into the second half with his 26th goal of the season.

However, Lewis Barr pulled a goal back for the hosts with a minute remaining and two points slipped from the visitors' grasp soon after when John Neil made it 2-2.

In Elgin, Jack Leitch opened the scoring in the 14th minute and, after the hosts had Darryl McHardy sent off 10 minutes later, Ryan Dow doubled the lead in the 32nd minute.

Leitch's second 13 minutes from time completed the scoring.

Clyde sent Queen's Park to a sixth defeat in seven games without a win as goals from Jack Boyle and David Goodwillie, his 13th of the season, wrapped up a win for the Cumbernauld side by half-time.

Stirling had to come from behind to beat Cowdenbeath.

Jordan Allan gave the Blue Brazil a ninth-minute lead, but they had defender Robbie Deas sent off in the 36th minute.

Dylan Mackin converted the resulting penalty to level the scores, with Dominic Docherty completing the turnaround in first-half added-time.

Albion Rovers looked set for only their second win of the season when Scott Forrester gave them the lead against Annan nine minutes from time.

However, David Wilson replied five minutes later to deny the league's bottom club and earn Annan a draw.