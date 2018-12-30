Ryan Hardie: Rangers know benefit of striker's Livingston loan - Gary Holt

Ryan Hardie's fifth goal in seven games could not prevent Livi losing to Aberdeen

Gary Holt believes Rangers know the benefit of Ryan Hardie being on loan at Livingston as the two clubs continue to negotiate over the striker's future.

The 21-year-old scored his fifth goal in seven Livi outings but is due to return to Ibrox in January.

"We are speaking to Rangers and we are trying to get it sorted," manager Holt told BBC Scotland.

"There's areas of his game that need fine tuned, he knows that, we know that, Rangers know that."

Hardie's latest goal came in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen and Holt stressed: "Ryan wants to play games and we give him the platform to do that.

"We want to keep him and hopefully we can because I think it benefits all parties if he's playing first-team football."

Despite Saturday's loss, which ended a run of three wins at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Holt is pleased with the seventh place currently occupied by the side promoted under predecessor David Hopkin.

Asked if he will be adding to his squad in January as the Premiership has a winter break, he added: "I don't know if it will be busy, but we've been having a look at players and had a couple of players on trial already.

"If we can get a couple in to help the group then fine, but they have got to have the same mentality, the same work ethic, the same desire and hunger to go out on the pitch and put their bodies on the line.

"If they don't have that, I'm more than happy to go with what we've got."