Craig Levein: Hearts manager pokes fun at Hibs' fans banner

Hibs fans unveiled a banner before kick-off which Craig Levein later poked fun at

Hearts manager Craig Levein poked fun at a Hibernian supporters' banner by claiming his side were a "class" above after their Edinburgh derby win.

Before the game at Easter Road, home fans unfurled a display saying "There's class, there's first class, then there's Hibs class".

Following Hearts' 1-0 victory, Levein was happy to deliver his own message.

"I'm thrilled to bits with the boys because we reached a really new level," he said.

"Because there's class, there's first class, there's Hibs class, and then one above that, there's Hearts class. Brilliant, eh? I'm so pleased with that."

Following the victory, provided by Olly Lee's stunning strike, Levein revealed Hearts may strengthen in the January transfer window as he looks to climb the table.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hearts manager Craig Levein gives his views after his side's Edinburgh derby victory over Hibernian

Leading the league until early November, the Tynecastle side slipped down the table with a run of just two wins in 10 before Saturday's victory.

They are now just six points off the Premiership summit.

"I'd rather be higher up the league but there's nothing I can do," Levein said.

"We'll get John Souttar back, Uche [Ikpeazu] back, and we'll maybe do more business in the January transfer window to really strengthen us."

Asked about his hopes for 2019, the former Scotland boss responded: "Just getting back to the form we had early in the season and doing ourselves justice.

"I'm thrilled for the players because they've had to endure a little bit of criticism, they've stuck together and worked together. And now they get a well-earned break."