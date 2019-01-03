Woking v Watford
|FA Cup third round
|Date: Sunday 6 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium
Non-league Woking may be missing playmaker Max Kretzschmar for the FA Cup third-round meeting with Watford.
Strikers Jamar Loza and Jake Hyde were rested for the weekend victory over Hampton & Richmond in which Greg Luer scored a hat-trick.
Watford are waiting on the fitness of defender Christian Kabasele, who injured his shoulder on 26 December.
Defender Sebastian Prodl, who has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, could make his comeback from a knee injury.
Woking have sold out The Laithwaite Community Stadium for the encounter as they attempt to make the fourth round for only the second time in their history.
The potential absence of Kretzschmar is a big blow to a team that are second in the National League South - the sixth tier of English football.
The 25-year-old former Southampton youth player is Working's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions this season.
Woking came though three rounds of qualifying before chalking up victories over Torquay and Swindon in the first and second rounds respectively.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the first competitive meeting between Woking and Watford.
- Woking are playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign - they've only progressed to round four once before (1990-91).
- Woking have never won in four previous FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition, losing against Bolton in 1907-08, Everton in 1990-91 and Coventry in a replay in 1996-97.
- This is Watford's first FA Cup match against non-league opponents since December 1996 (5-0 vs Ashford Town). They've won 18 of their last 19 such ties in the competition, losing only against Northwich Victoria in 1976-77.