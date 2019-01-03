Woking v Watford

Max Kretzschmar played in Woking's pre-season friendly against Watford in 2016

FA Cup third round Date: Sunday 6 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Non-league Woking may be missing playmaker Max Kretzschmar for the FA Cup third-round meeting with Watford.

Strikers Jamar Loza and Jake Hyde were rested for the weekend victory over Hampton & Richmond in which Greg Luer scored a hat-trick.

Watford are waiting on the fitness of defender Christian Kabasele, who injured his shoulder on 26 December.

Defender Sebastian Prodl, who has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, could make his comeback from a knee injury.

Woking have sold out The Laithwaite Community Stadium for the encounter as they attempt to make the fourth round for only the second time in their history.

The potential absence of Kretzschmar is a big blow to a team that are second in the National League South - the sixth tier of English football.

The 25-year-old former Southampton youth player is Working's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions this season.

Woking came though three rounds of qualifying before chalking up victories over Torquay and Swindon in the first and second rounds respectively.

MATCH FACTS