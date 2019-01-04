Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers
Preston must manage without new signings Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts for their FA Cup third-round tie against Doncaster Rovers.
The trio are all cup-tied, having joined the Lilywhites prior to Saturday's visit of League One Rovers.
Doncaster boss Grant McCann could give a debut to new signing Kieran Sadlier, who joined from Cork City in December.
Defender Shaun Cummings could again miss out with a groin injury sustained in their Boxing Day loss at Fleetwood.
Match facts
- This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Preston and Doncaster since November 1997, when Preston ran out 3-2 winners at Deepdale.
- Doncaster have only lost one of their last eight meetings with Preston in all competitions (W2 D5).
- Preston have won three and lost two of their last five FA Cup third round ties against sides from a lower division, but did win their last such match at home (7-0 v Colchester in 2009-10).
- Doncaster Rovers have not reached round four of the FA Cup since 2009-10.