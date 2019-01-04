Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers

Josh Ginnelly joined Preston North End from Walsall for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday

Preston must manage without new signings Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts for their FA Cup third-round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

The trio are all cup-tied, having joined the Lilywhites prior to Saturday's visit of League One Rovers.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann could give a debut to new signing Kieran Sadlier, who joined from Cork City in December.

Defender Shaun Cummings could again miss out with a groin injury sustained in their Boxing Day loss at Fleetwood.

Match facts