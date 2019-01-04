The FA Cup - Third Round
Preston14:00Doncaster
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers

Josh Ginnelly joined Preston North End from Walsall for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday
Preston must manage without new signings Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts for their FA Cup third-round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

The trio are all cup-tied, having joined the Lilywhites prior to Saturday's visit of League One Rovers.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann could give a debut to new signing Kieran Sadlier, who joined from Cork City in December.

Defender Shaun Cummings could again miss out with a groin injury sustained in their Boxing Day loss at Fleetwood.

Match facts

  • This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Preston and Doncaster since November 1997, when Preston ran out 3-2 winners at Deepdale.
  • Doncaster have only lost one of their last eight meetings with Preston in all competitions (W2 D5).
  • Preston have won three and lost two of their last five FA Cup third round ties against sides from a lower division, but did win their last such match at home (7-0 v Colchester in 2009-10).
  • Doncaster Rovers have not reached round four of the FA Cup since 2009-10.

