Manchester City v Rotherham United

Delph's three-match ban includes FA Cup games despite being incurred in the Premier League

FA Cup third round Date: Sunday 6 January Kick-off: 14:00GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City are without Fabian Delph who serves the third and final game of a suspension for his sending-off in the league defeat by Leicester.

Kevin de Bruyne has been back in training this week, but may miss the match after a recent muscle problem.

Rotherham are without midfielder Ryan Manning, who has been recalled by QPR midway though a season-long loan.

Zak Vyner, Clark Robertson, Kyle Vassell and Darren Potter also missed the New Year's Day win over Preston.

City have won the Premier League three times since they last lifted the FA Cup back in 2011.

MATCH FACTS