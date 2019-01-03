Manchester City v Rotherham United
-
- From the section FA Cup
|FA Cup third round
|Date: Sunday 6 January Kick-off: 14:00GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City are without Fabian Delph who serves the third and final game of a suspension for his sending-off in the league defeat by Leicester.
Kevin de Bruyne has been back in training this week, but may miss the match after a recent muscle problem.
Rotherham are without midfielder Ryan Manning, who has been recalled by QPR midway though a season-long loan.
Zak Vyner, Clark Robertson, Kyle Vassell and Darren Potter also missed the New Year's Day win over Preston.
City have won the Premier League three times since they last lifted the FA Cup back in 2011.
MATCH FACTS
- Manchester City have been drawn against Rotherham for just the second time in the FA Cup, beating them in a third-round replay in 1978-79 the other time.
- The last time Manchester City faced Rotherham came in the second tier of English football back in March 2002 - a 1-1 draw.
- Manchester City have won just three of their last seven FA Cup games against sides from a lower division (D1 L3) with two of those defeats coming against Wigan.
- Rotherham have lost each of their last five FA Cup games, conceding two or more goals in each of those matches (14 in total) - their last victory in the competition came in round one of the 2013/14 season, beating Bradford 3-0.