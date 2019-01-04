Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United

From the section

Marcelo Bielsa is set to make significant changes to his promotion-chasing Leeds side

Queens Park Rangers will assess Joe Lumley and Darnell Furlong before Sunday's FA Cup tie at home to Championship leaders Leeds United.

Rangers will also check on defender Toni Leistner's fitness because of a groin issue, while striker Nahki Wells has been suffering from a dead leg.

Visitors Leeds are set to recall midfielder Lewis Baker, with a number of first-team regulars being rested.

Captain Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford both remain on the sidelines.

Match facts