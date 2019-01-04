Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers will assess Joe Lumley and Darnell Furlong before Sunday's FA Cup tie at home to Championship leaders Leeds United.
Rangers will also check on defender Toni Leistner's fitness because of a groin issue, while striker Nahki Wells has been suffering from a dead leg.
Visitors Leeds are set to recall midfielder Lewis Baker, with a number of first-team regulars being rested.
Captain Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford both remain on the sidelines.
Match facts
- Queens Park Rangers will face Leeds United in the FA Cup for the first time since February 1987, with the Whites running out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Ian Baird and Brendan Ormsby.
- Leeds won 3-1 on their last visit to Loftus Road thanks to a Kemar Roofe second-half hat-trick in a Championship match in December 2017. QPR have lost each of their past five FA Cup third-round matches, last reaching round four during the 2012-13 campaign.
- Away from home, Leeds have lost three of their past four FA Cup third-round encounters, last beating Cambridge United at this stage back in January 2017.