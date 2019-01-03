Fulham v Oldham Athletic
|FA Cup third round
|Date: Sunday 6 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: Craven Cottage
Calum Chambers could return in the Fulham defence to face Oldham in the FA Cup after being ineligible for the league defeat by Arsenal.
Fellow defender Alfie Mawson is still struggling with a knee injury.
Oldham, under caretaker manager Peter Wild, will be without Ishmael Miller after the striker's short-term contract came to an end.
Defender Rob Hunt is back in contention after missing the 2-1 win over Notts County with a minor foot injury.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be just the second FA Cup meeting between Fulham and Oldham, with Fulham winning the other 2-0 in the 1982-83 third round.
- The last time Fulham played Oldham in any competition was back in January 1999 in a third-tier league game at Craven Cottage - Fulham winning 1-0.
- Fulham have lost just one of their last 18 FA Cup games against sides from a lower division (W11 D6). However that defeat did come in their last such game, losing 0-1 to Sheffield United in a round four replay during the 2013-14 season.
- Oldham are aiming to reach round four of the FA Cup for the first time since 2012/13, when they were eventually beaten by Everton in round five.