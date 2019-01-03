Fulham v Oldham Athletic

Chambers (right) is on a season-long loan from Arsenal

FA Cup third round Date: Sunday 6 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: Craven Cottage

Calum Chambers could return in the Fulham defence to face Oldham in the FA Cup after being ineligible for the league defeat by Arsenal.

Fellow defender Alfie Mawson is still struggling with a knee injury.

Oldham, under caretaker manager Peter Wild, will be without Ishmael Miller after the striker's short-term contract came to an end.

Defender Rob Hunt is back in contention after missing the 2-1 win over Notts County with a minor foot injury.

MATCH FACTS