Sheffield United v Barnet
-
- From the section FA Cup
|FA Cup third round on the BBC
|Date: 4-7 January
|Coverage: Live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Defender Kean Bryan is expected to make his Sheffield United debut for the visit of National League Barnet in the FA Cup third round.
Simon Moore, Richard Stearman, Paul Coutts and John Lundstram are also expected to start for the Blades.
This will be Darren Currie's third game in temporary charge following John Still's decision to retire from management.
Barnet are 14th in the National League table.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill: "We've got to be at our best. If we are it will be a tough game for Barnet, but all the time you must respect the opposition, irrelevant of the league they are from.
"I got knocked out a lot as a player, but the FA Cup is a great competition. People say it has perhaps lost its magic, but not for me, you still have that opportunity to go a cause a shock."
Match facts
- This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Sheffield United and Barnet.
- Sheffield United have won five of their past six third round FA Cup matches, losing the only other match 0-1 at Old Trafford back in January 2016 thanks to a 90th minute Wayne Rooney penalty.
- Despite Barnet not reaching this stage since 2008, the Bees have progressed from each of their past two FA Cup third-round encounters, knocking out Colchester in 2006-07 and Swindon in 2007-08.
- Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has not lost any of his previous five FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division, drawing once whilst winning the other four.