Sheffield United v Barnet

Kean Bryan started his career at Manchester City and had a loan spell at Oldham in 2017-18

FA Cup third round on the BBC Date: 4-7 January Coverage: Live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Defender Kean Bryan is expected to make his Sheffield United debut for the visit of National League Barnet in the FA Cup third round.

Simon Moore, Richard Stearman, Paul Coutts and John Lundstram are also expected to start for the Blades.

This will be Darren Currie's third game in temporary charge following John Still's decision to retire from management.

Barnet are 14th in the National League table.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill: "We've got to be at our best. If we are it will be a tough game for Barnet, but all the time you must respect the opposition, irrelevant of the league they are from.

"I got knocked out a lot as a player, but the FA Cup is a great competition. People say it has perhaps lost its magic, but not for me, you still have that opportunity to go a cause a shock."

Match facts