Newport County v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Newport midfielders Andrew Crofts and Joss Labadie both missed the last game because of injuries and will be monitored.

Matt Dolan, who was only fit enough for the bench against Stevenage, will also be assessed, but forward Antoine Semenyo is set to return from illness.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan is available after missing their last two games through sickness.

Manager Claude Puel says there will be "some rotation" for Sunday's game.

Hamza Choudhury could keep his place after impressing at Everton, while Demarai Gray and James Maddison may earn recalls.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newport County manager Mike Flynn: "It's a great game and a free hit for us. Nobody is expecting us to win, but nobody was expecting us to get anything against Spurs or Leeds last year.

"It's exciting and hopefully the boys go out there and show what they can do, because on their day they are very capable of raising their levels.

"We are on TV because people think there is a chance of an upset."

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "It will be a good team, 18 strong players, with some rotation.

"The players have played a lot and it's important to maintain a freshness in the team.

"We have a squad with players who are close and we need to use all the possibilities of the squad to maintain a good freshness and to compete at a high level in our games.

"It's important to find a good balance between quality, freshness and to maintain this level."

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

The Foxes' form has been up and down, but we saw what they can do when they beat Chelsea and Manchester City over Christmas.

Newport will be up and at 'em like they were in their cup run last season but I think Leicester will have too much for them assuming, as with all of the Premier League clubs, that they don't just play their reserves. If they do, then they deserve to go out.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first time the Welsh side have played Leicester since the club folded and reformed in 1989. The old club were winless in four games against the Foxes.

The teams were paired together in the FA Cup in 1920, in what was Newport's first ever game in the first round proper. After a goalless draw, Leicester won the replay 2-0 at Filbert Street.

The only other encounters came in the second division in 1946-47, both of which Leicester won - 3-2 away and 3-0 at home. The latter match, on 15 March 1947, is the most recent clash.

Newport County

The Exiles have not beaten top-flight opposition in the FA Cup since 1964, when they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at home in the third round.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in all 15 of their previous FA Cup matches against top-flight sides (W2, D4, L9).

Newport are unbeaten in their last four home games in the FA Cup, winning three of those matches and drawing the other (versus Tottenham last season).

The Welsh side have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions - that was last month's 4-0 victory against Wrexham in a second-round replay.

Leicester City