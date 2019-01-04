Millwall v Hull City

Shaun Hutchinson's been no stranger to cuts recently - he gashed his eye in Millwall's loss to Birmingham City at the end of November

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson will miss their FA Cup third round clash with Hull City after gashing his leg putting out his rubbish bins.

Hutchinson was hurt in what Lions boss Neil Harris described as a "freak accident" while doing domestic chores before training in the run-up to the New Year's Day win at Ipswich Town.

Hull's Jackson Irvine is away on international duty with Australia.

And forward Frazier Campbell is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Match facts