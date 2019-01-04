Millwall v Hull City
Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson will miss their FA Cup third round clash with Hull City after gashing his leg putting out his rubbish bins.
Hutchinson was hurt in what Lions boss Neil Harris described as a "freak accident" while doing domestic chores before training in the run-up to the New Year's Day win at Ipswich Town.
Hull's Jackson Irvine is away on international duty with Australia.
And forward Frazier Campbell is doubtful with a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Millwall have only lost one of their last eight home games against Hull City in all competitions (W3 D4), a 0-1 defeat in February 2013 thanks to David Meyler's first-minute winner.
- Hull will be facing Millwall in the FA Cup for just the second time; the Tigers won a fourth round match 2-0 back in January 2009 as a Premier League side.
- Millwall are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the third consecutive season for the first time since between 2001-02 and 2003-04 - the final time of which they ended up reaching the final.
- Hull City are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the fourth consecutive season; it would be their longest such streak in the competition since a run of six between 1948-49 and 1953-54.