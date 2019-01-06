The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City Women14:00Reading Women
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium, England

Birmingham City Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

  • 29Hampton
  • 7Arthur
  • 6Harrop
  • 25Mannion
  • 23Scott
  • 2Williams
  • 4Ladd
  • 37Staniforth
  • 14Follis
  • 11Quinn
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Mayling
  • 13Ewers
  • 18Scofield
  • 21Hayles

Reading Women

  • 21Moloney
  • 3Pacheco
  • 4Williams
  • 6Pearce
  • 7Furness
  • 8Allen
  • 10Bruton
  • 11Harding
  • 18Moore
  • 19Chaplen
  • 22Potter

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 5Bartrip
  • 9Davison
  • 16Bailey
  • 17Estcourt
  • 28Woodham
  • 30Kite

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1110014593630
2Man City Women118303362727
3Chelsea Women116411551022
4B'ham City Women11713148622
5Reading Women115331713418
6West Ham Women125161822-416
7Bristol City Women10424914-514
8Liverpool Women11317819-1110
9Everton Ladies10127720-135
10Brighton Women11119728-214
11Yeovil Town Ladies111010635-293
View full The FA Women's Super League table

