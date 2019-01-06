Birmingham City Women v Reading Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 7Arthur
- 6Harrop
- 25Mannion
- 23Scott
- 2Williams
- 4Ladd
- 37Staniforth
- 14Follis
- 11Quinn
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Mayling
- 13Ewers
- 18Scofield
- 21Hayles
Reading Women
- 21Moloney
- 3Pacheco
- 4Williams
- 6Pearce
- 7Furness
- 8Allen
- 10Bruton
- 11Harding
- 18Moore
- 19Chaplen
- 22Potter
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 5Bartrip
- 9Davison
- 16Bailey
- 17Estcourt
- 28Woodham
- 30Kite
Match report to follow.