Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
West Ham United Women v Arsenal Women
-
Line-ups
West Ham Women
- 1Spencer
- 2Percival
- 5Flaherty
- 4Hendrix
- 11Rafferty
- 18Reichardt
- 14Sampson
- 7Lehmann
- 12Longhurst
- 15Visalli
- 9Ross
Substitutes
- 10Simic
- 13Moorhouse
- 16Kmita
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 17Evans
- 6Williamson
- 4Jensen
- 15McCabe
- 20Bloodworth
- 19Wälti
- 7van de Donk
- 10Little
- 23Mead
- 11Miedema
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 3Mitchell
- 16Quinn
- 24Kuyken
- 27Grant
- 28Gayle
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC).
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women FC).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.