The FA Women's Super League
West Ham Women0Arsenal Women0

West Ham United Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

  • 1Spencer
  • 2Percival
  • 5Flaherty
  • 4Hendrix
  • 11Rafferty
  • 18Reichardt
  • 14Sampson
  • 7Lehmann
  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Visalli
  • 9Ross

Substitutes

  • 10Simic
  • 13Moorhouse
  • 16Kmita

Arsenal Women

  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 17Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 4Jensen
  • 15McCabe
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 19Wälti
  • 7van de Donk
  • 10Little
  • 23Mead
  • 11Miedema

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 3Mitchell
  • 16Quinn
  • 24Kuyken
  • 27Grant
  • 28Gayle
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC).

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women FC).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women119114273528
2Man City Women118303362727
3Chelsea Women116411551022
4B'ham City Women11713148622
5Reading Women115331713418
6West Ham Women125251619-317
7Bristol City Women10424914-514
8Liverpool Women11317819-1110
9Everton Ladies10127720-135
10Brighton Women11119728-214
11Yeovil Town Ladies111010635-293
