The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women14:00Everton Ladies
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

Chelsea Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 1Lindahl
  • 3Blundell
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 10Ji
  • 8Carney
  • 15England

Substitutes

  • 6Asante
  • 7Carter
  • 11Riley
  • 14Kirby
  • 17Engman
  • 21Cooper
  • 28Telford

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 3Turner
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 14Hinds
  • 10Magill
  • 12James
  • 20Finnigan
  • 28Hughes
  • 11Kelly
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah

Substitutes

  • 5Worm
  • 8Kaagman
  • 13Stringer
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 25Flaherty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1110014693730
2Man City Women118303362727
3Chelsea Women116411551022
4B'ham City Women11713148622
5Reading Women115331713418
6West Ham Women125161823-516
7Bristol City Women10424914-514
8Liverpool Women11317819-1110
9Everton Ladies10127720-135
10Brighton Women11119728-214
11Yeovil Town Ladies111010635-293
View full The FA Women's Super League table

