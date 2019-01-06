Chelsea Women v Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 20Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 24Spence
- 22Cuthbert
- 10Ji
- 8Carney
- 15England
Substitutes
- 6Asante
- 7Carter
- 11Riley
- 14Kirby
- 17Engman
- 21Cooper
- 28Telford
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 3Turner
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 14Hinds
- 10Magill
- 12James
- 20Finnigan
- 28Hughes
- 11Kelly
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 5Worm
- 8Kaagman
- 13Stringer
- 22Bruinenberg
- 25Flaherty
Match report to follow.