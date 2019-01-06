Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|11
|10
|0
|1
|45
|9
|36
|30
|2
|Man City Women
|11
|8
|3
|0
|33
|6
|27
|27
|3
|Chelsea Women
|11
|6
|4
|1
|15
|5
|10
|22
|4
|B'ham City Women
|11
|7
|1
|3
|14
|8
|6
|22
|5
|Reading Women
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|13
|4
|18
|6
|West Ham Women
|12
|5
|1
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|16
|7
|Bristol City Women
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|14
|8
|Liverpool Women
|11
|3
|1
|7
|8
|19
|-11
|10
|9
|Everton Ladies
|10
|1
|2
|7
|7
|20
|-13
|5
|10
|Brighton Women
|11
|1
|1
|9
|7
|28
|-21
|4
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|11
|1
|0
|10
|6
|35
|-29
|3
