Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Bayo, Rangers, Solanke, Coulibaly, Hearts, Naismith

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have bid £1.75m to sign Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, 21, from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda. (Daily Star)

Rangers target Dominic Solanke, the Liverpool forward, is being chased by four English Premier League clubs. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has spoken to on-loan Norwich City forward Steven Naismith about staying at Tynecastle beyond the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

On-loan Angers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly wants to make his move to Rangers permanent. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, whose team beat Celtic 1-0 on Saturday, has promised his players "some family time to rest up" after a hectic first few months of the season. (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Rangers boss Gerrard believes beating their Glasgow rivals can be the springboard to threatening Celtic's hopes of retaining the Premiership title. (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers offered no excuses following his side's loss at Ibrox. (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Celtic will use the disappointment of defeat to spur them on towards eight in a row, says midfielder Callum McGregor. (Sun)

Hearts' Olly Lee says he had been "dreaming" about scoring against Hibernian before his strike in Saturday's 1-0 win at Easter Road. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibs "need robust players", said head coach Neil Lennon following the Edinburgh derby defeat. (Sky Sports)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expressed pride in his players after Saturday's win at Livingston following a gruelling and "unfair" December. (Herald - subscription required)

Kilmarnock's win over St Mirren on Saturday meant they picked up more Premiership points in 2018 - 74 - than any other side. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre criticised some of his players for "disappearing" in Saturday's defeat by St Johnstone. (Herald - subscription required)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says "it would have been a travesty" had his team not won Saturday's Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton Academical. (National)