Tom Rogic: Celtic player rested in Australia friendly victory over Oman

Australia manager Graham Arnold rested Tom Rogic for Sunday's win

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic was rested in Australia's 5-0 friendly win over Oman in Dubai.

The Scottish champions were told they would be without their playmaker in Saturday's Old Firm derby after he was called up for the Asian Cup.

However, despite missing his club's 1-0 defeat by Rangers for the trip, Rogic did not even make the bench for Sunday's victory.

National boss Graham Arnold said it was a "precaution".

However, Arnold added Rogic would be "100% fit" to face Jordan on 6 January.

Speaking last week, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said of the situation: "I think it's just unfortunate that he's been put in a position that he didn't really want to be in.

"He clearly wants to play in those types of games, which are very important for us and for him. He's a professional player and of course he wants to go after that and represent his country in a tournament that he's very proud to do so."

All three Hibernian players in the Australia squad - Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan - featured as Arnold's side won at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium.