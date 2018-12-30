Peter Haring: Hearts midfielder to have operation 'as soon as possible'

Peter Haring (far left) lasted 56 minutes against Hibs

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring will have surgery "as soon as possible", says manager Craig Levein.

Austrian Haring, 25, requires a hernia operation and went off in the second half of Hearts' 1-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday.

Levein's side return to action after the winter break against Livingston in the Scottish Cup on 20 January.

"He has had this problem with his hernia, which has just been getting worse and worse," Levein said.

"He is scheduled to go in and get an operation as soon as possible. He has been filling himself with anti-inflammatories and painkillers and suchlike for the last wee while.

"He's a good player. He's a tough boy, he really is, and he competes really well. This game in Scotland suits him really well because he has the attributes to allow him to win headers and second balls, but also have that composure to be able to pick a pass as well."