Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has never been beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup

TEAM NEWS

Wolves forward Diogo Jota returned to training on Friday after missing four matches with a hamstring injury and he will be available to face Liverpool.

Versatile Moroccan Romain Saiss has overcome a minor knee complaint.

Liverpool are likely to make several changes to the side that started Thursday's defeat by Manchester City.

Simon Mignolet and Alberto Moreno are confirmed starters, while teenagers Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones could make their senior debuts.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain out with a fractured leg and collarbone respectively.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Liverpool: "We know it's a fantastic team and manager. It's going to be very tough, we must prepare well.

"They are very organised, very intense, have individual quality, press well, and their counter attack is one of the best there is."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "How can we speak in the first round of the FA Cup about winning it? It's a very important competition, but we have to make sure we can play with the right intensity. For this you need - if you can do it - to make changes.

"We want to win everything, but you cannot win it in the first game - you have to make sure you are as good as possible in that game, make the right decisions about the line-up - maybe tough decisions, maybe not that tough - and then we will see."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is no doubt that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will make a lot of changes to his team, while Wolves are on a strange run of results - including winning at Spurs then losing at home to Crystal Palace.

That makes it very hard to know what they are going to do next.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in six trips to Molineux - winning the last three - since a 1-0 top-flight defeat in August 1981.

The Reds won 2-0 away on 21 December in the first league meeting between the sides for nearly seven years.

Wolves have won four of their six FA Cup ties against Liverpool, including at Anfield in January 2017.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have been knocked out at the first attempt in six of the past seven seasons. The exception was two seasons ago, when they stunned Liverpool in the fourth round before losing at home to Chelsea.

They have gone six FA Cup matches without a win at home, with a goalless draw against Swansea last season ending a run of five straight Molineux exits (including on penalties to Fulham).

Their fourth and most recent FA Cup title came in 1960.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost five of their past seven home matches.

Liverpool