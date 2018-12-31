Monday's Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Burke, Davis, McCormack, Brown

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis could complete a return Rangers before the end of this week. (Daily Record)

Celtic are weighing up a loan move for West Brom's Scotland international winger Oliver Burke. The Parkhead side are also close to doing deals for PSG forward Timothy Weah and Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo. (Daily Record)

Motherwell have opened talks to sign former striker Ross McCormack on loan from Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun)

On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent says he would be open to prolonging his stay at Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Western Melbourne are preparing a renewed bid to sign Celtic captain Scott Brown. (Scottish Sun)