Alfredo Morelos: Rangers forward must wait until Thursday for Celtic action

Media playback is not supported on this device Morelos incidents in Old Firm derby

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will have to wait until Thursday before discovering whether he will face disciplinary action after his side's derby win over Celtic.

Morelos appeared to aim a kick at Scott Brown, then caught Anthony Ralston with his studs, and seemed to grab at Ryan Christie as Rangers won 1-0.

Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte is expected to review referee John Beaton's report over the next two days before deciding what, if any, action to take.

Rangers are now on their winter break and next play against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup on 18 January.

They return to Scottish Premiership action five days later away to Kilmarnock.

How does the process work?

In cases of unseen offences of serious foul play and violent conduct, the match referee is no longer asked to provide a statement of opinion.

Instead the compliance officer asks a three-person panel of former referees to review whether a sending-off offence occurred. Only where all three individuals agree that it did will a notice of complaint be raised.

The individual will then have a set period of time to either appeal against or accept the charge.