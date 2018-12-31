Ryan Manning: QPR recall midfielder from Rotherham United season-long loan

Ryan Manning has scored four Championship goals for Rotherham this season

QPR have recalled midfielder Ryan Manning from a season-long loan deal with Rotherham.

Rangers have activated a clause in the 22-year-old's deal for him to return to Loftus Road from the Millers early.

The decision has been taken because of Massimo Luongo's involvement in the Asian Cup with Australia as well as an ankle injury to Geoff Cameron.

Irishman Manning has scored four times in 19 Championship appearances for Rotherham this season.