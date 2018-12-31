Jarrod Bowen: Boss Nigel Adkins welcomes transfer speculation about forward

Jarrod Bowen has scored six goals in his past six games for Hull City

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins is taking transfer speculation about Jarrod Bowen as a compliment, but insists he wants the forward to stay.

The 22-year-old scored both goals in Saturday's win at Championship leaders Leeds - a club reportedly interested in the Hull academy graduate.

Bowen, under contract until 2020, has also been linked with Tottenham.

"It's good to have speculation because it means that we have players that are doing well," Adkins said.

"He is under contract so obviously the owners have a decision to make if, and I'm saying if, people make offers. And as far as I'm aware there hasn't been any offers for him, so it is all speculation.

"There is no decision to make at this moment in time, so let's be positive that he is staying."

Asked if he had spoken directly to Bowen about his future, Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside: "I haven't asked him if he wants to leave. I won't have a conversation with him. I want him to stay.

"I'm sure his representatives will be desperately touting him around everywhere as happens with all players at this time of year."

Bowen, whose double ended Leeds' seven-match winning run and took his season tally to 10 goals, has featured 25 times for the Tigers this season.

He has scored 25 times in 78 appearances in all competitions for the east Yorkshire club.

"He is playing and I think that is the most important thing," Adkins said.

"He is doing well and developing, and from our point of view we want to keep him at the football club.

"The big thing for me is that he grafts and he works hard. As long as he keeps doing that he has a bright, bright future because he has ability."