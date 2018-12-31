Festive success makes Cardiff more attractive to transfer targets - Warnock

Neil Warnock congratulates Victor Camarasa after his winner at Leicester City on Saturday

Neil Warnock believes Cardiff City's festive success has made them more attractive to January transfer targets.

The Bluebirds sit three points above the relegation zone in 16th after a Boxing Day point at Crystal Palace and winning at Leicester City.

Warnock hopes to sign three players in January and confirmed Dundee's Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara is among them.

The Cardiff boss reiterated interest in Liverpool left-back Nathaniel Clyne.

The Welsh club have also had a recent bid for Nantes' Argentine striker Emiliano Sala rejected.

"It's better for me when we have had a couple of results we have had," said Warnock.

"It's easier talking to players when you are not bottom of the league to try and convince them we have a chance of staying up and whether they could come and help us out.

"It's far better for me to talk to players in that situation, so it has helped.

"And if you look at the club and the following and the crowds we get, it's an appealing place."

Dundee's Kamara 'a good player' - Warnock

Glen Kamara has scored once in nine senior Finland appearances

Kamara, 23, made one League Cup appearance for Arsenal before joining Scottish Premiership club Dundee in 2017.

His contract at the bottom-of-the-table club expires at the end of this season.

Warnock said: "He (Kamara) is a good player. He has had an up and down start to his career, but he is one of a number of Scottish lads we have looked at."

Warnock has previously expressed interest in England international defender Clyne but said there had been no concrete progress on a potential loan move.

"He is their player, they (Liverpool) will decide that," said the Cardiff boss. "I've always liked Nathaniel and we are looking at that position, but that would fill our loans up and mean we can't sign a striker."

But Warnock knows how tough it will be to lure players, admitting: "From our point of view it's 10 times more difficult than the Championship for trying to sign players.

"Vincent Tan (Cardiff's owner) has always known, even back to September when we didn't get a striker on board, we are short in the squad."

Cardiff host Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's day, a game which Warnock says his side can "enjoy" having recovered from a 5-1 home defeat by Manchester United on 22 December.

"If you had said we would have four points from three games over Christmas we would have snapped your hand off before a ball was kicked, especially after the Manchester United result," said Warnock.

"But I think it makes the Spurs game more enjoyable. We can go and enjoy it more."

England captain Harry Kane has scored against 27 of the 28 Premier League clubs he has faced - but has yet to do so against Cardiff, with Eric Dier having given Spurs a 1-0 victory at Wembley in October.

"We did well against him at their place. We just have to keep looking at ourselves," said Warnock.

"We've really improved during the last couple of games at the back, after the Manchester United debacle.

"We just have to keep working on that line. On a good day no matter what you do ,Harry Kane will cut you to shreds, but we've coped quite well with a lot of top strikers and he's just another one we have to try and cope with."