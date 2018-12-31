Ross McCormack: Motherwell keen on Aston Villa striker

Ross McCormack spent two seasons at Motherwell, scoring 14 goals

Motherwell are interested in bringing Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack back to Fir Park.

McCormack, 32, who last played for the Scottish Premiership club in 2008, was a spectator at their win over Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

The former Scotland international is currently on loan at A League side Central Coast Mariners.

That deal ends in the summer, so any return to Scotland would require Villa to cut short his stay in Australia.

McCormack is back in the UK recovering from a knee injury, having not played for the Mariners since November.

It is understood a potential deal is still some way off as Motherwell monitor his injury and situation, but the club are confident they would be able to strike an agreement if his circumstances were to change.

The Fir Park side, currently ninth in the Premiership, are set to lose forward Ryan Bowman to Exeter City and have scored just 20 goals in 21 league matches this season.