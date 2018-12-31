Jack Hamilton: Livingston forward's red card against Dundee downgraded to a yellow

Media playback is not supported on this device Livingston to fight Hamilton red card

Livingston striker Jack Hamilton has had his dismissal against Dundee downgraded to a yellow card.

The 18-year-old was sent off after a tangle with defender Darren O'Dea during a goalless draw at Dens Park on Boxing Day.

Television pictures appeared to show substitute Hamilton pushing O'Dea in the arm before the Irishman went down clutching his face.

In theory, Scottish FA action could now be taken against O'Dea for simulation.

Livingston appealed against the sending off, meaning the forward could play in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

Speaking after the Dundee game, manager Gary Holt said: "I spoke to [referee] Bobby Madden and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.

"But I think Darren O'Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he's adamant he's not hit him in the face."