Mason Holgate: Everton defender joins West Brom on loan

Mason Holgate's last game for Everton was on 16 September

Everton defender Mason Holgate will join Championship club West Brom on loan until the end of the season when the January transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old has made 48 senior appearances for Everton since he signed from Barnsley in 2015.

He will not be eligible to play until the Baggies' FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan on Saturday.

Former England Under-21 international Holgate can play at either right-back or centre-back.

The January transfer window opens at 00:01 GMT on Tuesday and closes on 31 January at 23:00.

