Doncaster Rovers: Sheffield United forward Tyler Smith agrees loan until end of season

Tyler Smith scored 10 goals for Barrow in the National League while on loan

Sheffield United forward Tyler Smith has agreed to join Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has already been on loan at National League Barrow in the first half of this season, scoring 10 goals in 23 appearances.

Smith will not be eligible to play for Rovers until 3 January meaning he will miss the League One fixture against Rochdale on Tuesday.

He is also cup-tied for the FA Cup match against Preston on Saturday.

