Aston Villa: Jed Steer recalled from Charlton season-long loan

Jed Steer started for Aston Villa in their opening match of this Championship season at Hull

Aston Villa have recalled goalkeeper Jed Steer from his season-long loan deal at Charlton Athletic.

It comes after Orjan Nyland reportedly suffered an Achilles injury on Sunday.

Villa's new signing, Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, is not eligible for Tuesday's game against QPR leaving Mark Bunn as the only fit keeper.

Steer, 26, made 20 appearances for Charlton in League One this season but also featured for Villa in their opening weekend win at Hull in August.

Charlton have also recalled their young keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer from a loan at Chelmsford City as cover.