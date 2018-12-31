Who made Rob Maclean's final team of the week of 2018?

In Rob Maclean's final team of the week for 2018, the weekend derby winners feature heavily.

Formation 4-3-3: Colin Doyle (Hearts); James Tavernier (Rangers), Tom Aldred (Motherwell), Christophe Berra (Hearts), Andy Halliday (Rangers); Ryan Jack (Rangers), Olly Lee (Hearts), Scott Arfield (Rangers); Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Goalkeeper - Colin Doyle

I thought about Celtic's Craig Gordon, who kept the score down at Ibrox against Rangers. But my goalkeeper is Colin Doyle for his save of the weekend. His fingertips stopped Steven Whittaker equalising for Hibs in the Edinburgh derby and ensured Hearts won at Easter Road for the first time in four-and-a-half years.

Defenders - James Tavernier, Tom Aldred, Christophe Berra, Andy Halliday

Maybe a surprise choice at the start of the season to be Steven Gerrard's Rangers captain, but James Tavernier's leadership qualities have dispelled any doubts. He was influential and inspirational at Ibrox on Saturday as the home team delivered a strong statement about their title credentials.

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred has scored three times in a fortnight and his double in the derby against Hamilton on Saturday was mightily impressive. Both goals were finished in the style of a striker and Aldred never gives anything other than a full shift in defence.

Hearts captain Christophe Berra's defensive performances can sometimes go unnoticed because he produces them so often. He was again a tower of strength for his side as they ran out Edinburgh derby winners at the home of their city rivals.

Andy Halliday has made a spectacular return to prominence at Rangers. From being surplus to requirements, and given a ticket to Azerbaijan, to coming back and developing into an important player in Gerrard's squad. His full-blooded performance summed up Rangers' superiority against Celtic.

Midfielders - Ryan Jack, Olly Lee, Scott Arfield

Ryan Jack was at his commanding best as the Rangers midfield dominated the last Old Firm fixture of 2018. And it wasn't a bad time for Jack to score his first goal for the club. He needs an injury-free spell now to add consistency to his list of assets and to continue his impressive progress.

The sweetest of strikes by Olly Lee decided the last Edinburgh derby of 2018. His left-footer from 25 yards went in like a rocket. Lee also played a key role in the five-man Hearts midfield, which held the upper hand for much of the match at Easter Road on Saturday.

Scott Arfield played for Burnley in the Premier League so it's no surprise that he brings real quality to the Rangers team. The former Falkirk midfielder is dynamic at the centre of the action and was another big reason Celtic had to play second fiddle to their title rivals on Saturday.

Forwards - Greg Stewart, Steven Naismith, Ryan Kent

Greg Stewart delivered a dazzling display in Saturday's home win against St Mirren as Kilmarnock went to the top of the 2018 Premiership table for points picked up across the calendar year. Killie have his dancing feet for the second half of the season as well and a Scotland call-up cannot be too far away.

Hearts, still only six points behind, would be considerably closer to the top of the table if Steven Naismith had not been out injured for a couple of months. His smart and energetic showing in the derby demonstrated what his team's been missing. Clearly a nightmare to play against, which is always the greatest tribute.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent made a timely return after his latest injury absence to play only his second game in nearly two months. He gives his team a spark they badly need and played a massive part in the goal that beat Celtic to give Rangers a share of the lead going into the second half of the season.