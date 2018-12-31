Lynden Gooch: Sunderland winger signs new three-and-a-half year deal

Lynden Gooch has helped Sunderland to third in League One this campaign

Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch has signed a new deal with the League One club until 2022.

The United States international, who has four caps for his country, has played 24 games for Jack Ross' side this season, scoring six goals.

Gooch joined Sunderland in 2012 before breaking into the first-team in 2015.

"The club has completely changed since the summer and the manager was a big reason for me wanting to stay," Gooch, 23, told the club website.