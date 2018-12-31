Rajiv van La Parra: Huddersfield winger set for Middlesbrough loan

Rajiv van La Parra's contract at Huddersfield runs until the summer of 2020, with the club having an option on a further season

Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra will join Championship side Middlesbrough on loan when the transfer window re-opens on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Dutchman has featured just five times for the Terriers this season, with the most recent of those outings coming in October.

Van La Parra has scored seven goals in 97 appearances for Huddersfield.

The former Heerenveen and Wolves player will not be eligible to face Derby County on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, striker Luke Armstrong has returned from a loan spell at National League side Gateshead and signed a new contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have not disclosed the length of the 22-year-old's new deal, but Armstrong is expected to continue his development with another loan move.

The January transfer window opens at 00:01 GMT on Tuesday and closes on 31 January at 23:00.

