Tottenham v Chelsea: Carabao Cup semi-final preview

Lucas Moura has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will be without Lucas Moura for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

Moura picked up a knee injury in the FA Cup win at Tranmere, while Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are also out.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to name a strong line-up as Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willian are all set to return from injury.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic should recover from illness but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ruled out with a back injury.

There could be a start for 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after he provided two assists in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Sarri said the youngster is a "very important player" for Chelsea and confirmed "he is ready" to make the step up to senior football.

"He's very young. He has a very great future here, in England, with the national team and with Chelsea," said Sarri.

"We have very important players in the same position. [But] I think now he is ready. Sometimes he will be on the bench, as Willian, as Pedro. Now I can start to consider him at the same level."

MATCH PREVIEW

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli scored his sixth goal in five games against Chelsea when the two teams met in the league in November

Tottenham will host Chelsea at Wembley for the second time this season and hope to repeat their performance from a comfortable 3-1 win in the Premier League in November.

Mauricio Pochettino's side outplayed a lacklustre Chelsea team then and will be hoping to do the same as they aim to reach the Carabao Cup final for the first time since 2014-15.

They were beaten by Chelsea that year, as Jose Mourinho claimed his first trophy in his second spell as the Blues boss.

After Spurs scored twice in the opening 16 minutes during their meeting in November, Sarri has urged his Chelsea side to be "more aggressive".

The tie is 50-50. It will be a very exciting game. Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham manager

"We need to approach this match in another way, because we lost the [last] match in the first 16 minutes," said Sarri. "They were really more aggressive than us, more determined than us.

"Now we know very well if we approach the same there's no solution for us. I want to speak before about this, otherwise it's useless to speak about tactics."

Tottenham manager Pochettino added: "We've started the new year very well, with victories at Cardiff and Tranmere. We know very well that it's going to be again 180 minutes, two legs.

"Chelsea are a great team, a team that will be tough to beat. The tie is 50-50. It will be a very exciting game. We hope to have the possibility to win and go to Stamford Bridge in a very good position."

Tickets for the semi-final have now sold out and a crowd of 51,000 is expected at Wembley.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the ninth League Cup match between these sides, and the first since the 2015 final - of the previous eight meetings, Spurs have won two, Chelsea have won four with two draws.

Spurs and Chelsea are set to meet in a League Cup semi-final for the third time, having also done so in 1971-72 and 2001-02 - the only fixture to be played more often at this stage is Arsenal against Spurs (four occasions).

Tottenham

Tottenham have won their last two matches against Chelsea, both in the Premier League - they haven't won three in a row against their London rivals in all competitions since a run of five between March 1961 and September 1963.

Spurs are competing in their 15th League Cup semi-final - only Liverpool (17) have appeared at this stage more often in the competition's history.

Dele Alli has scored more goals against Chelsea (6) than he has against any other opponent in all competitions during his career, as well as netting four goals in his last five League Cup appearances for Spurs.

Chelsea