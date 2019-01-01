Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Aston Villa, Dundee, Anderlecht, Parma

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic face a battle for Vakoun Issouf Bayo and will have to go to £2.7m to land the 21-year-old Ivorian striker after the Scottish Premiership club's £1.75m offer was rejected by Slovakian club Dunajska Streda and topped by Parma and Rapid Vienna. (Daily Record)

Hearts are considering a January offer for Charlie Adam, with the 33-year-old former Rangers and Scotland midfielder looking to be on his way out at Stoke City. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland forward Ross McCormack, who was in the stand as Motherwell beat Hamilton Academical on Saturday, is keen on making a return to Fir Park and the Scottish Premiership club are confident the 32-year-old's ties with them will sway him into joining on a loan deal from Aston Villa. (The National)

Hibernian hope to persuade Efe Ambrose to extend his stay after offering the Nigeria defender what they believe is the best contract they can, but the 30-year-old is free to talk to other clubs as he is out of contract in the summer and has a release clause in his agreement that would allow him to leave now rather than waiting until the summer. (The Scotsman)

Head coach Neil Lennon reckons Hibernian's top-six aspirations will be scuppered if they fail to strengthen their squad in this transfer window, with the need for more creative flair his prime concern. (Daily Record)

Dundee are poised to launch a move for Dundee United's Craig Curran, with manager Jim McIntyre keen to be reunited with the 29-year-old striker, who joined his side's city rivals from Ross County in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Several clubs have contacted Hearts asking to take Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald on loan this month, with the 17-year-old midfielders having been peripheral figures for the Edinburgh side in recent months after making their senior breakthrough last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says the club's board will do all they can to back manager Derek McInnes in the January transfer window but has warned that, having paid a record £8.6m in wages in the year to June, there will not be a huge pot of money to spend despite his side sitting only three points behind leaders Celtic. (Daily Record)

Anderlecht are considering a move for Celtic chief scout Lee Congerton, with Frank Arnesen taking on the role of technical director with the Belgian club on Thursday and the pair having worked closely together at Chelsea and Hamburg. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United are about to appoint Tony Asghar as their new sporting director, with the former football agent, who has a Master's degree in sport directorship, having already started working closely with head coach Robbie Neilson on January transfer targets. (Daily Record)

Hearts have condemned a supporter who wore a t-shirt to the Edinburgh derby emblazoned with a sinister message aimed at Hibernian's head coach saying: "Hang Neil Lennon". (The Scotsman)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has starred in a tribute match in his honour in his home town of Cerete in Colombia alongside a team full of players wearing the Ibrox club's strips. (Scottish Sun)