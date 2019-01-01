Leeds United's Mallik Wilks signs new deal and extends loan at Doncaster

Mallik Wilks has so far only made one senior appearance for Leeds United

Leeds United forward Mallik Wilks has signed a new contract with the club and extended his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Leeds academy product will now remain tied to Elland Road until June 2022.

Wilks initially joined Doncaster on a six-month loan last summer.

He has already made 30 appearances for the League One club this season and scored eight goals to help them start 2019 in seventh place.

Meanwhile, Doncaster have terminated the contract of midfielder Issam Ben Khemis by mutual agreement.

The 22-year-old Tunisian has only made two appearances this season.