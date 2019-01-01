Josh Ginnelly: Preston sign Walsall winger for undisclosed fee

Josh Ginnelly played 25 games for Walsall this season, scoring four times

Preston North End have paid an undisclosed fee to League One club Walsall for winger Josh Ginnelly.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, having begun his career at Lancashire rivals Burnley.

Preston did not complete the deal in time for him to play at Rotherham on New Year's Day, and he is ineligible for their FA Cup tie against Doncaster.

Ginnelly is likely to make his debut for the Championship club in their home game against Swansea on 12 January.

"The fact he can't play for a couple of weeks could be really beneficial for him, particularly being a wide player, because there is a lot of detail for them to absorb," boss Alex Neil told the club website.

"The job of our wide players is very different from most other teams, there is a lot they have to take in, but Josh is more than intelligent enough to grasp that and then hopefully we can give him freedom enough to go and express himself."

