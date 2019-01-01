Matt Jarvis: Walsall sign Norwich winger on loan

Matt Jarvis has only played 21 games for Norwich since joining from West Ham for £2.5m in 2015

Walsall have signed winger Matt Jarvis from Championship club Norwich City on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who won an England cap in 2011, will fill the gap left by Josh Ginnelly's move to Preston North End.

Jarvis, who has struggled with injury in recent times, began with Gillingham but has mostly played in the top two tiers at Wolves, West Ham and Norwich.

Boss Dean Keates told the club website Jarvis brings an "immense amount of quality and experience".

He added: "It's a massive coup. Matt is a fantastic player, someone who has Premier League quality and has done really well in the Championship."

