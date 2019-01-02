Cardiff City to investigate Craig Bellamy bullying claims

Cardiff City are to investigate a bullying claim against ex-Wales striker Craig Bellamy, the club's under-18 coach.

The investigation will take place after reports of a complaint about Bellamy's alleged treatment of a young player, who has since left the club.

BBC Wales Sport has been told the club has a policy of investigating any such complaints.

Bellamy is an academy coach at Cardiff having retired as a player in 2014.

The BBC has contacted Cardiff City, but the club are not currently commenting.

When asked about the reports, manager Neil Warnock said: "Ken Choo, the chief executive, is dealing with this."

Warnock added: "It's not in my remit, I don't know anything about it."

A source at the club said any sort of complaint of this nature is "automatically" investigated.

Former Wales captain Bellamy won 78 caps and scored 19 goals for his country between 1998 and 2013 and played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle during his career.

He finished his playing days at his hometown club Cardiff City where he was a driving force in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

Bellamy retired from football after Cardiff's 2013-14 season in the top-flight.