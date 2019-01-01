Emerson Hyndman: Bournemouth midfielder returns from Hibernian at end of loan spell

Emerson Hyndman has scored once for Hibs

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman has returned to Bournemouth from Hibernian at the end of his six-month loan.

The 22-year-old, capped twice by United States, has made 17 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, all but five of them in the starting XI.

Hyndman, contracted to the Cherries until 2020, said last month that he was keen to extend his stay at Easter Road and that the clubs had held talks.

But Bournemouth are currently short of fit central midfielders.

Only Andrew Surman and Jefferson Lerma are available - and the latter is on the brink of a two-match suspension, having received nine yellow cards in the Premier League.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was critical of his players after they finished 2018 by losing to Hearts 1-0 as the Scottish Premiership headed for its January winter break.

"We need to add to our squad, we need some quality in because that's what we are lacking at the minute," he said.

"Some players are not playing anywhere near as well as they can."

Lennon singled out strikers Florian Kamberi and James Maclaren for criticism but has also bemoaned the lack of creativity and goal threat from midfield.

Hyndman, who has only made seven Bournemouth appearances since signing from Fulham in 2016, has scored once for Hibs, in a 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical in October.

The American was in his second spell on loan in the Scottish top flight, having spent six months with Rangers in 2017.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Josh Campbell has also left Easter Road, the 18-year-old joining League One side Airdrieonians on loan until the end of the season.

Campbell recently agreed a new contract with Hibs until 2022.