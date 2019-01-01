Jayden Stockley: Exeter City striker set to leave as 'several clubs' trigger release clause

Jayden Stockley scored 29 goals in 2018, including five in his final three games

League Two's leading goalscorer Jayden Stockley is set to leave Exeter City.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 16 times in the fourth tier this season - has been the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future.

"As of 1 January several clubs have triggered a set fee release clause in Jayden Stockley's contract," an Exeter City statement read.

"Despite our best efforts to retain his services, Jayden is now free to speak to those clubs."

In mid-October Stockley had scored more goals that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Harry Kane in 2018, although both players have since surpassed Stockley's total.

Stockley was Exeter's record signing when he joined the Grecians in August 2017 from Aberdeen for a fee of about £100,000.

Clubs in the Championship and League One have been linked with the striker, who began his career at Bournemouth before spending a season at Aberdeen.

Exeter have been heavily linked with Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman, who is expected to replace Stockley.