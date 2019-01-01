Alex Moore: Dungannon Swifts extend goalkeeper's loan deal from Linfield

Alex Moore's initial loan deal ended on 31 December

Dungannon Swifts have agreed a deal with Linfield to extend goalkeeper Alex Moore's loan spell at Stangmore Park.

The 20-year-old will now remain at the Swifts until the end of the season.

Moore has regained his place in the Dungannon goal in recent weeks following a five-game run by Tyrone GAA goalkeeper Niall Morgan in November.

The Lisburn native's original loan deal ended on 31 December, meaning he is not available for today's trip to Glentoran.

"I am delighted that we have secured the services of Alex until the end of the season unfortunately due to the transfer window only opening today he is unavailable until Saturday," said Swifts' boss Kris Lindsay.

"Alex is a great young 'keeper with a big future ahead of him. I would like to take the opportunity to thank David (Healy) and Linfield FC for allowing us to extend his contract."