Irish Premiership: Linfield take over from Ballymena at top

Jimmy Callacher headed both goals as Linfield beat Ards 2-0 to replace overnight leaders Ballymena United at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Ballymena lost for the first time in 20 matches as champions Crusaders won a thrilling Seaview clash 3-2.

Glentoran lost 4-2 at home to Dungannon Swifts and have now gone a club record 10 matches with a league victory.

Cliftonville fell to another heavy defeat, losing 4-1 at Coleraine, while Warrenpoint and Institute won.

Paul Heatley's double helped champions Crusaders clinch a thrilling victory over David Jeffrey's Ballymena side.

The winger volleyed in an early opener and Jude Winchester's close-range finish brought United level before Kyle Owens rifled in against his former club to restore the hosts' lead.

Ballymena improved on the restart and Steven McCullough smashed in a deserved leveller.

However, the Crues dominated the later stages and Heatley won it with a deflected strike to leave Stephen Baxter's side just three points behind new leaders Linfield.

Roy Carroll, Linfield's goalkeeper, had to make a fine save after just three minutes when Jonah Mitchell hit a shot on the turn from 12 yards.

The foemer Northern Ireland international was called into action again midway through the half when he dived to his left to make another smart save from a well-struck Kym Nelson free-kick.

The Blues awoke from their New Year's Day slumber after the break and took the lead through Callacher in the 59th minute. Niall Quinn delivered a right-wing corner and Callacher rose highest to score with a firm header.

The free-scoring centre-back was at it again with 15 minutes remaining, this time making a back-post run and heading home another Quinn corner from the right.

Warrenpoint Town added to Glenavon's miserable form over the holiday period with an impressive 3-1 win at Mourneview Park.

Philip Donnelly grabbed a hat-trick for Stephen McDonnell's men against a Glenavon side who were without Oxford United-bound midfielder Mark Sykes.

Josh Daniels scored a late consolation goal for Glenavon but defeat sees the out-of-form Lurgan Blues drift further out of title contention.

Cliftonville's miserable form continued as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Eoin Bradley and Stephen Lowry scored in the space of a minute to put the Bannsiders in the driving seat, but the Reds came out fighting after the break, Liam Bagnall pulling one back after being teed up by Joe Gormley.

However, it was Rodney McAree's men who finished strongly, with Aaron Canning and substitute James McLaughlin finding the net late on to condemn the visitors to their fourth successive league defeat and cap a disastrous festive period for Barry Gray.

Coleraine move above Cliftonville into fifth place.

Glentoran's disastrous run continued as Dungannon Swifts claimed a first away win of the season.

Steven Gordon put the Glens into a 41st-minute lead but Daniel Hughes got the visitors level before the break.

It went horribly wrong for Ronnie McFall's men as goals by Hughes, Mark Patton and Paul McElroy put Dungannon in command.

John Herron's reply was of no consolation to Glentoran who have gone a club record 10 league games without wining.

Two first-half goals by Michael McCrudden were enough for Institute to stretch their unbeaten run to six at the expense of Newy.

The 'Stute captain once again proved to be the difference for his side as he opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he beat the offside trap and calmly slotted his shot past Andrew Coleman.

McCrudden doubled his side's lead just before the break from the penalty spot after Joe McGready was fouled but Newry pulled a goal back at the start of the second half when Dale Montgomery converted another spot kick.

Both sides had chances to add to their tally with Caoimhin Bonner forcing a good save from Newry keeper Coleman while Montgomery's header flashed narrowly wide in the closing stages.