Oli McBurnie: Swansea City need to 'build' on clinical edge

Oli McBurnie joined Swansea City from Bradford City on a three-year deal in 2015

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie hopes his side can build on their ruthless performance in the 4-1 Championship win at Reading.

McBurnie, 22, scored his first goals since November with two at the Madejski Stadium on New Year's Day.

Swansea had paid the price for missing numerous chances in their previous away game, a 3-2 defeat at Hull City on 22 December.

"We've spoken a lot in recent weeks about being clinical," McBurnie said.

"One of the stat guys told me that we had three shots in the first half on target and we scored three goals so as clinical as we can be and we need to build on it.

"We've been waiting for it to come. We've had good performances and good half performances where we've dominated and we needed to capitalise on those games and we haven't.

"That's exactly what we did in the first half and went out in the second half and killed the game off like we needed to."

Graham Potter's side had collected just one point from their previous three league games but McBurnie felt that the win was coming.

The Scotland international struck in each half - including a penalty - against Reading to take his season's tally to 10 goals, having previously not scored since 28 November.

"It's been a while since I got one and it's always nice to score and obviously a positive result as well." added McBurnie.

"I'm confident in my ability to score goals and so are the boys and the gaffer,"

"The confidence is never an issue."