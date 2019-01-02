Ryan Bowman: Striker leaves Motherwell to join League Two Exeter

Ryan Bowman celebrates after scoring against Hearts in the League Cup quarter-final

League Two Exeter City have signed Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman.

The former Gateshead player, who moved to the Scottish Premiership in 2016 and scored 14 goals in 86 games, was out of contract in the summer.

Bowman, 27, comes in to replace top scorer Jayden Stockley, who is set to leave after Exeter accepted a number of bids for the former Aberdeen forward.

"Ryan is industrious and unselfish and has been throughout his time here," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said.

"With the options we have in attack, it's my view that we need to change it up for the second half of the season and that's what we intend to do."