Dundee United appoint Tony Asghar sporting director & Malachy Brannigan managing director

Both sporting director Tony Asghar and managing director Malachy Brannigan will start work on 14 January

Dundee United have appointed former football agent Tony Asghar as their first sporting director and Malachy Brannigan as their managing director.

Asghar owns Revolution Global Sports Consulting, which helped finalise the takeover of the Championship club last month by new American owner Mark Ogren.

A former police officer in Scotland, Asghar has worked in consultancy roles for clubs in Spain, England and France.

Brannigan was previously managing director of Sheffield United.

He was most recently the chief executive of League of Ireland champions Dundalk.

Brannigan will assume overall control of the club's affairs, with his main focus on the business side.

Asghar will work closely with United head coach Robbie Neilson "to oversee the structure of United's football department".

The duo will officially start on Monday, 14 January, and follow the takeover of the club by United States-based businessman Mark Ogren in December.

United currently sit third in the Scottish Championship, six points behind leaders Ross County. They host seventh-placed Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.