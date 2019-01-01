Jarrod Bowen: Hull City in-demand striker not for sale, says Championship club

Jarrod Bowen has scored seven goals in his past seven matches

Hull City's leading scorer Jarrod Bowen is not for sale, the Championship club has told BBC Radio Humberside.

Bowen, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Leeds, took his goal tally to 11 with one in Tuesday's 6-0 thrashing of strugglers Bolton.

Tigers boss Nigel Adkins said it was "great the club are not looking to sell" amid increasing speculation.

"We don't want to lose him or any player," he added. "We are going well, climbing the table and have momentum."

Adkins, whose side has collected 20 points from a possible 24 since late November to move up to 13th in the table, said the focus of the Yorkshire side will be to build on their recent resurgence.

They are seven points off the play-off places after promotion rivals Derby and Middlesbrough drew 1-1 on Tuesday.

He also stressed that Kamil Grosicki, the architect of Tuesday's big win over lowly Bolton with two goals, is also someone he wants to build the team around.

"I will speak to the owners over the next couple of days," Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We talked transfer-wise leading in January, but obviously this forward momentum now hopefully encourages everyone a bit more.

"If anything we want to be bring players in.

"We are certainly not looking to lose Jarrod or Kamil. We want to keep improving what we are doing, especially when we have got this togetherness. There is a belief about everybody.

"Because of this momentum we have put ourselves in a better position to be a bit more positive."