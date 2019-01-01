Aston Villa: Jack Grealish, Orjan Nyland & Axel Tuanzebe set for lengthy absences

Jack Grealish signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa in September

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is unlikely to play in January and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland will miss the rest of the season, boss Dean Smith has confirmed.

Nyland has ruptured his Achilles, while on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe could be out for a further eight to 10 weeks after foot surgery.

Midfielder Grealish has not played since 7 December because of a bone stress injury.

"He's out of the protective boot now and walking without pain," said Smith.

He told BBC WM: "With those injuries, time is the biggest healer but he feels good at the moment.

"In my head, I've probably ruled him out for January but hopefully I could be surprised."

Nyland was set to be challenged for the goalkeeper's position by Croatia international Lovre Kalinic, who agreed a January move to Villa Park on 21 December.

But his injury meant Jed Steer was recalled from his loan spell at Charlton to play in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against QPR.

Meanwhile, Smith said he is "not worried" following reports that striker Tammy Abraham's season-long loan spell from Chelsea is to be cut short.

Abraham's double against QPR at Villa Park took him to 16 goals this season.

"He's enjoying himself as a person and developing as a player," said Smith. "All three parties (Abraham, Chelsea and Villa) seem very happy with what's going on.

"There will always be speculation but I'll be amazed if he, Chelsea or ourselves would want to upset that."