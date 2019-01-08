Manchester City v Burton Albion: Carabao Cup semi-final preview
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Burton Albion.
Left-back Benjamin Mendy is training alone but is expected to be unavailable for selection for two to three weeks.
Burton midfielder Stephen Quinn and defender John Brayford face late fitness tests for the Brewers' trip to Etihad Stadium.
Scott Fraser and Jamie Allen are available for the League One club.
- Guardiola not disappointed over Diaz's move
- Clough's semi-finalists hope to tap into family's cup magic
MATCH PREVIEW
Current holders Manchester City go into the tie after a crushing 7-0 victory in the third round of the FA Cup against Rotherham on Sunday.
The defending Premier League champions are four points behind league leaders Liverpool, but manager Pep Guardiola insists his side are taking the tie "very seriously".
"Winning is important, we cannot deny it," said Guardiola.
"We are in the semi-finals, one step closer to going back to Wembley.
"The Carabao Cup is a more local competition. Everybody is happy to win but no one is sad to go out but we are here and we are going to try."
Burton are also in fine form after cruising past Rochdale 4-0 in the third tier on Saturday, as Marcus Harness fired a hat-trick at Spotland.
"It's great to go into that game with another clean sheet and a good performance. We will just go there and give it our best," Harness told the club's official website.
"Playing against the best players in the world is what you dream about as a kid and we are all buzzing as we have nothing to lose and can just go out and enjoy it."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first competitive meeting between Manchester City and Burton Albion.
- Man City are participating in their 11th League Cup semi-final, qualifying for the final on six occasions (1969-70, 1973-74, 1975-76, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18); this is Burton's first League Cup semi-final.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have progressed from their last 10 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, including a 3-0 win at League One side Oxford United in this season's third round.
- City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has scored eight goals and assisted four in 12 League Cup appearances for the club.
- City's last home League Cup match against a League One side was in September 2004, a 7-1 hammering of Barnsley.
Burton Albion
- Burton are the first League One side to reach this stage of the League Cup since Sheffield United in 2014-15 - the Blades were then managed by current Brewers boss Nigel Clough.
- Burton have eliminated a team from a higher division in four previous rounds of this season's League Cup, with only three teams ever eliminating five in one campaign - Swindon Town in 1968-69, Chester City in 1974-75 and Bradford City in 2012-13.
- This will be the third time Clough has managed in a League Cup semi-final, taking charge of Derby's second leg - a 2-4 defeat - against Man Utd in 2008-09 and leading Sheffield United to that stage in the 2014-15 campaign, when they lost to Spurs.