Manchester City v Burton Albion: Carabao Cup semi-final preview

Manchester City are two games from a potential return to Wembley and the chance to defend the Carabao Cup they won last season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Burton Albion.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy is training alone but is expected to be unavailable for selection for two to three weeks.

Burton midfielder Stephen Quinn and defender John Brayford face late fitness tests for the Brewers' trip to Etihad Stadium.

Scott Fraser and Jamie Allen are available for the League One club.

MATCH PREVIEW

Current holders Manchester City go into the tie after a crushing 7-0 victory in the third round of the FA Cup against Rotherham on Sunday.

The defending Premier League champions are four points behind league leaders Liverpool, but manager Pep Guardiola insists his side are taking the tie "very seriously".

"Winning is important, we cannot deny it," said Guardiola.

"We are in the semi-finals, one step closer to going back to Wembley.

"The Carabao Cup is a more local competition. Everybody is happy to win but no one is sad to go out but we are here and we are going to try."

Everybody is happy to win but no one is sad to go out Pep Guardiola Man City manager

Burton are also in fine form after cruising past Rochdale 4-0 in the third tier on Saturday, as Marcus Harness fired a hat-trick at Spotland.

"It's great to go into that game with another clean sheet and a good performance. We will just go there and give it our best," Harness told the club's official website.

"Playing against the best players in the world is what you dream about as a kid and we are all buzzing as we have nothing to lose and can just go out and enjoy it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first competitive meeting between Manchester City and Burton Albion.

Man City are participating in their 11th League Cup semi-final, qualifying for the final on six occasions (1969-70, 1973-74, 1975-76, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18); this is Burton's first League Cup semi-final.

Manchester City

Manchester City have progressed from their last 10 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, including a 3-0 win at League One side Oxford United in this season's third round.

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has scored eight goals and assisted four in 12 League Cup appearances for the club.

City's last home League Cup match against a League One side was in September 2004, a 7-1 hammering of Barnsley.

Burton Albion